A network of French spies was uncovered in Azerbaijan due to the
careful work of the Azerbaijani State Security Service. France's
relations with Azerbaijan have become more strained in political
terms with recent events and actions from the former. France's
commitment to supporting the separatist clan and Armenia itself for
centuries has led it to interfere in the internal affairs of
countries both far and near.
After the restoration of justice and sovereignty in the
territory of Azerbaijani Garabagh as a result of the successfully
implemented anti-terrorist operation to eradicate the separatist
clan, most of the "crusader" countries turned against Azerbaijan.
Instead of contributing to the improvement of relations between
neighbouring Azerbaijan and Armenia, many Western powers, for
selfish purposes, have come to "help" arming Armenia. France is in
the front row here, in first place.
Having switched on reformatting the world order, the world
powers regrouped and are fighting for a place in this world.
France, adhering to the character of a coloniser, loses its place
in parts of Africa and decides to move to plan "B" towards Armenia.
France's actions to arm Armenia hindered the peace process and the
achievement of the signing of a peace treaty between the
neighbours, where the European Union, with its "observer missions,"
added fuel to the fire. The West began to act based on Armenia's
allied relations with Russia, expressing "assistance" to Yerevan by
arming it and sending "observer missions" to deter "possible
attacks" from Azerbaijan.
Most of the attempts of the Western structures to create a
problem inside Azerbaijan, to impose fear and destruction in an
attempt to carry out terrorist attacks, have failed, thanks to the
brilliantly conducted operation of the State Security Service of
Azerbaijan.
It became known that in Azerbaijan a wide residency of agents of
special services of France that were involved in various operations
in Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Azerbaijan, several countries of
Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia was revealed.
According to the information, it is noted that some time ago in
the territory of Azerbaijan, the internal residence of the French
embassy very confidently and calmly carried out intelligence
activities against representatives of countries known as "partners"
of Paris.
At the same time, the residents, using wide connections, were
actively moving in the countries of the region, while forming new
tasks and expanding their sphere of influence. According to the
information, the investigation led to very interesting aspects that
revealed a network of interconnected personalities. One of them is
a French citizen who, for many years, was a freelancer in the
French intelligence community and initiated cooperation with the
law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan.
As a result of the cooperation, dozens of French agents, some of
whom served and continue to work in Azerbaijan, and others
currently working in several neighbouring countries and
international organisations, were uncovered.
At the same time, the special services of Azerbaijan were
provided with evidence and documents regarding the activities of
the French residents in the region of the South Caucasus, the
Middle East, Ukraine, and Moldova.
In connection with the criminal case conducted by the special
services of Azerbaijan, several persons who carried out
intelligence activities in Ukraine, Georgia and Azerbaijan were
arrested.
The Azerbaijani side has not yet made any official statements in
this regard.
The scale of the failure of the French intelligence is nailed
and will be a serious blow to the image of the intelligence. In
August 2023, Emmanuel Macron expressed dissatisfaction with the
head of France's foreign intelligence service, Bernard Amyot, whose
activities had dealt a blow to Paris' positions in Africa and
Eastern Europe. Nicolas Lerner, who headed the Directorate General
of Internal Security (DGSI), has been appointed head of the General
Staff.
An immigration crisis, an economic crisis, and several other
weighty problems enveloped France. In Saint-Gaudens, France, 50
tractors and 200 farmers hold a demonstration where they dump 20
trailers of manure and waste in front of the prefecture and
government buildings. On top of all this, the capture of French
spies in Azerbaijan is added. The reputation of the French
President is under considerable strain after a series of endless
crises on both economic and social grounds.
After investigations by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan
to uncover a network of French spies, we learn detailed information
that will shed more light on the matter.
Paris recently tried with the help of pro-Armenian officials to
prevent the COP29 global summit on climate change from being held
in Azerbaijan. Armenia withdrew its candidature to host the summit,
in response to goodwill towards Azerbaijan, which has also been
honoured in other countries. Despite France's futile attempts,
Armenia and Azerbaijan have exchanged prisoners of war and will
soon begin discussing issues related to the peace treaty.
It is worth recalling that Azerbaijan, under the chairmanship of
the Baku Initiative Group, was able to bring together in one place
(Baku) peoples who had been subjected to persecution and
colonialism by France for centuries. Lacking support from the world
community, Azerbaijan has taken on the task of helping to inform
the world about the urgent problems of these nations.
The international conference "Dialogues of Decolonisation:
Legacy, Challenges and Progress" has started in Baku. The
conference was organised by the Parliamentary Network of the
Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM
Youth Organisation.
Edel Tadal, a member of the Movement for Social Liberation and
Decolonisation of French Guiana, spoke at the conference, where he
stated that today France, by offering vocational training, seeks to
recruit the youth of Guiana to eventually join the French army.
One of the main challenges for our people is to reconnect with
their culture. This may include encouraging various initiatives,
especially on the part of cultural associations. These actions help
to awaken people on a physical, mental, and spiritual level. This
is the first step towards reparations and further movement towards
decolonisation," said Tadal.
The French spies may also have been looking for ways to recruit
the youth of the countries they visited, based on the information
above. If Armenia would open their eyes more widely, it would
notice how their young people are being recruited to the frontlines
in Ukraine as a result of this recruitment.
It is possible to assume that propaganda will continue in the
direction of Azerbaijan from different corners of the world as we
get closer to achieving peace.
