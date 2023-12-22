Erecovery: Over 800 People In Mykolaiv Receive Compensation For Destroyed Housing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv, 866 city residents will receive compensation of UAH 37.75 million for destroyed housing under the eRecovery program.

This was reported by the Mykolaiv City Council with reference to the information provided by Dmytro Bezdolnyi, Director of the Housing and Communal Services Department, on the air of the 'MART' TV channel, Ukrinform reported.

"As of now, 2,059 applications for compensation for damaged housing have been received from residents of Mykolaiv. On average, 50-70 applications are submitted per week. Already 866 applicants have received approval for a total of UAH 37 million 750 thousand. The owners have already received more than UAH 27 million," said Bezdolnyi.

According to him, 543 residents were denied compensation for various reasons.

region allocates more than 2 billion to support Defense Forces - Ki

Also, 123 houses are currently at different stages of reconstruction.

Earlier, on April 21 this year, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a procedure for providing state compensation for the repair of damaged housing through the eRecovery electronic service.

As reported, since the beginning of the great war, 8,880 residential buildings have been destroyed or damaged by Russian shelling in the Mykolaiv region, including 1,514 high-rise buildings.