Agriculture Ministers Of Ukraine, Poland Hold Online Conversation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Mykola Solskyi has held an online conversation with the newly appointed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Republic of Poland, Czesław Adam Siekierski.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Solskyi noted the importance of resolving common Ukrainian-Polish issues. The Ukrainian minister stressed that farmers in both countries would face many new challenges in 2024 and that it was necessary to develop ways to address them now.

Minister Solskyi offered his Polish counterpart to discuss the urgent issues during a face-to-face meeting in Kyiv or at the Ukrainian-Polish border. He also congratulated the Polish minister on his appointment and wished him productive and quality work in the new government.

Meanwhile, Siekierski thanked the Ukrainian side for the invitation and noted that he would uphold European values in his cooperation with Ukraine. He also confirmed his readiness to discuss issues related to the common European markets.