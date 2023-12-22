NSDC Secretary Comments On Ukraine's 'Hunt' For Three Enemy Su-34S

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine spent a long time 'hunting' for three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers, which had been downed in the south of the country today.

The relevant statement was made by National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Secretary Oleksiy Danilov in a commentary to Ukrainian Radi , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Now we can reveal a small secret: the hunt for them [three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers – Ed.] has lasted for a long time,” Danilov told.

In his words, these enemy jets hindered the efforts of the Ukrainian military in the southern direction.

Danilov congratulated those who had been involved in the destruction of Russian army aircraft.

“A perfect result,” he added.

A reminder that, around 12:00 (noon), December 22, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces downed three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the southern direction.