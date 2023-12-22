Photographer Vlada Liberova Injured On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vlada Liberova, a famous Ukrainian documentary photographer and presenter of Ukrinform's Kramatorsk Station project, has been injured on the front.

The relevant Instagram story was posted by Vlada's husband, Kostiantyn Liberov, who is also a well-known Ukrainian documentary photographer and co-presenter of the Kramatorsk Station project, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The video shows Vlada Liberova, commenting on her injury. Kostiantyn Liberov mentioned that all of them“had a second birthday” on that day.

A reminder that Kostiantyn Liberov and Vlada Liberova are the documentary photographers known as Libkos. They have been recording events in Ukraine since the early days of the Russian invasion. They worked across the Kyiv region, during the Kharkiv and Kherson operations, in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The presenters often go to the front line and convey the truth about the war through photography.

From December 12, in cooperation with the Center for Countering Disinformation, Ukrinform launched the new project, Kramatorsk Station. Kostiantyn Liberov and Vlada Liberova became its presenters.