Zelensky, Umerov Discuss Motivation, Terms Of Service, And Recruitment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the ministry's team to discuss the issues of motivation, terms of service determination, and recruitment.

The Head of State said this in his video address, Ukrinform reports.

“I held a meeting with the Minister of Defense and the team. We are preparing solutions to the issues that our units, combat brigades are facing. Matters of motivation, terms of service determination, and recruitment. The defense forces are sustained by people. And people are the spirit and the weapon. We must ensure both components. Thanks to everyone who is assisting!” Zelensky said.

The President thanked Ukrainian soldiers who destroyed three Russian Su-34 aircraft in Kherson region.“Thank you, guys! And may every Russian pilot be well aware of our response to every Russian killer – none of them will go unpunished,” he said.

As reported, on the night of December 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in southern Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office