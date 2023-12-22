Defense Forces Repel 17 Enemy Assaults On Left Bank Of Dnipro River General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, Ukrainian warriors are firmly holding the defense. In the other six sectors of the front, they repelled more than 50 enemy attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy has not given up its intention to drive our units out of the left bank of the Dnipro. The enemy conducted 17 unsuccessful assaults, it was repelled and suffered significant losses. Our units are steadfastly holding the defense, continuing to hold their positions and inflicting fire damage on the enemy," the General Staff said.

In total, 60 combat clashes took place on the front lines throughout the day. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

With the improvement of weather conditions, the Russian troops increased the use of operational-tactical aircraft and quadcopters of the FPV type. The invaders continue to conduct active assaults with the support of armored vehicles, and have increased the number of airstrikes and artillery attacks.

In the past day, the Russian army carried out 1 missile attack and 33 airstrikes, as well as 23 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

In the past day, aircraft of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

Units of the Ukrainian missiles forces hit four Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, two command posts, and one ammunition depot.

As reported, on the night of December 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in southern Ukraine.