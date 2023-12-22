KP Ombudsperson And Legal Aid Society Collaborate For Women's Property Rights

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a significant step towards reinforcing women's property rights, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ombudsperson office, in collaboration with the Legal Aid Society, conducted a workshop on December 21, 2023.

The workshop aimed to assess the Ombudsperson's role in safeguarding women's property rights under the 'Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010' and the 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Enforcement Of Women Property Rights Act, 2019'.

Established in 2019, the Ombudsperson office holds the authority to adjudicate cases related to women's inheritance, ensuring the protection of their ownership and possession rights. The workshop gathered approximately 35 participants, including members and staff of the Ombudsperson's office, local commissioners, and law interns.

Also Read: Tragic Tale of Muzamil: A Call for Ethical Teaching in Private Schools

Ms. Nuzhat Taskeen, Senior Legal Officer, welcomed the attendees, providing insights into KP's legislative journey for women's property rights. She conducted a comprehensive review of cases, emphasizing reasons for non-execution.

Local commissioners shared concerns about the district administration's reluctance during the execution/implementation of women's property laws. The Ombudsperson office staff highlighted challenges and proposed measures for system improvement.

The workshop concluded with an interactive Q&A session, fostering collaborative dialogue. The legal team of the Ombudsperson office shared their experiences in the field while implementing orders under the Women Property Rights Act 2019.

Mr. Masood Afridi, the Registrar of Ombudsperson, expressed gratitude to all participants and the Legal Aid Society for their active involvement in addressing implementation issues. This collaborative effort signifies a commitment to empower women and enhance the prevailing system for women's property rights in KP.