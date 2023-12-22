UN Says Affordable Housing To Become Problem For World Population By 2030

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. A total of 40
percent of the world's population will be in need of affordable
housing by 2030, Executive Director of the UN Habitat program
Maimunah Mohd Sharif said, Trend reports.
She spoke at the ADA University within the framework of her
visit to Azerbaijan.
"We have to build sustainable cities with affordable housing,
this is very important. I mention this because 3 billion people, or
40 percent of the world's population, will need affordable housing
by 2030. This figure calls for the urgency of our rapid response
and coordinated action," she said.
Sharif noted that 70 percent of energy consumption comes from
cities, including construction processes and the production of
building materials.
"An integrated approach must be demonstrated to address global
challenges," she said.
