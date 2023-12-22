Russian President Vladimir Putin Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Russian
President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to
President Ilham Aliyev for his upcoming birthday, Trend reports.
"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,
Accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your
birthday.
You rightfully command high respect among your fellow citizens
and internationally. Under your leadership, friendly Azerbaijan has
achieved significant success in the economic and social spheres,
playing an important role in regional and international affairs. It
is difficult to overestimate your personal contribution to
strengthening the allied relations between our countries.
I will be glad to continue the constructive dialogue and close
cooperation.
I wish you good health, happiness and prosperity. Taking this
opportunity, I kindly ask you to convey my warm regards to your
family," the letter reads.
