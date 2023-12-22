               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian President Vladimir Putin Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


12/22/2023 3:09:31 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev for his upcoming birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

You rightfully command high respect among your fellow citizens and internationally. Under your leadership, friendly Azerbaijan has achieved significant success in the economic and social spheres, playing an important role in regional and international affairs. It is difficult to overestimate your personal contribution to strengthening the allied relations between our countries.

I will be glad to continue the constructive dialogue and close cooperation.

I wish you good health, happiness and prosperity. Taking this opportunity, I kindly ask you to convey my warm regards to your family," the letter reads.

MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107649880

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search