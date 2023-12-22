Russian President Vladimir Putin Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev for his upcoming birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

You rightfully command high respect among your fellow citizens and internationally. Under your leadership, friendly Azerbaijan has achieved significant success in the economic and social spheres, playing an important role in regional and international affairs. It is difficult to overestimate your personal contribution to strengthening the allied relations between our countries.

I will be glad to continue the constructive dialogue and close cooperation.

I wish you good health, happiness and prosperity. Taking this opportunity, I kindly ask you to convey my warm regards to your family," the letter reads.