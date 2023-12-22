First President Of Kazakhstan Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The first
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev for his upcoming
birthday, Trend reports.
"Dear Ilham Heydarovich.
I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your
birthday.
I wish you success in your activities for the welfare of your
country, hoping that under your leadership your people will achieve
its noble goals in the future.
I hope that our mutual respect will be maintained in the
future.
Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I avail myself of this opportunity to
wish you family happiness, new achievements in your high state
activity, and well-being and prosperity to the fraternal people of
Azerbaijan," the letter reads.
