First President Of Kazakhstan Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev


12/22/2023 3:09:31 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev for his upcoming birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich.

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

I wish you success in your activities for the welfare of your country, hoping that under your leadership your people will achieve its noble goals in the future.

I hope that our mutual respect will be maintained in the future.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you family happiness, new achievements in your high state activity, and well-being and prosperity to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.

MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107649879

