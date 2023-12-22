               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani And Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Current Situation In Region


12/22/2023 3:09:29 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the current regional situation.

On December 4, Jeyhun Bayramov visited Russia for a working visit to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of Caspian littoral states.

He held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Bayramov had said that regional security issues are always important in talks between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107649876

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search