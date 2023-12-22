Kazakhstan, US Discuss Development Of Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 22. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received US Ambassador to
Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum, Trend reports.
During the meeting the issues of development of bilateral
relations between Kazakhstan and the US, as well as topical issues
of global and regional security were discussed.
As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, Kazakh-American
cooperation covers a wide range of areas, including security,
sustainable development, the climate agenda and humanitarian
ties.
Describing economic interaction as the driving force of
bilateral relations, Tokayev noted the need to expand trade,
economic and investment cooperation, including within the framework
of the Council on Investment Attraction.
The parties also discussed opportunities for expanding contacts
in such areas as trade, transport, logistics, green energy,
ecology, and mining.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the US is
showing stable growth. In the first half of 2023, growth was 30
percent and reached $1.8 billion. Last year, this figure was $1.4
billion.
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the US in 2022 exceeded
the pre-pandemic level and amounted to $3.1 billion, which is 37
percent more than in the previous year. Exports of goods from
Kazakhstan increased by 32 percent to $1.2 billion, while imports
of American goods increased by 40 percent to $1.9 billion. The
number of American investments and companies in Kazakhstan
increased by 9 percent over the year.
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107649875
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.