Eritrea: Effort In Human Resources Development

At an activity assessment meeting conducted on 18 and 19 December, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare reported that commendable effort has been exerted in human resources development.

Reporting at the meeting, Mr. Amha Kidane, Director General of Administration and Finance at the Ministry, said that a training program on financial and material management, as well as inspection at the workplace, has been provided to 213 members in cooperation with the Eritrean Center for Organizational Excellence.

Furthermore, Mr. Amha said that a training program in cooperation with Segen Construction Company has been provided to 1 thousand 099 citizens including 563 women in construction, driving, weaving, and cloth designing.

Mr. Mihreteab Fesehaye, Director General of Social Welfare at the Ministry, also said that over 176.5

million Nakfa has been disbursed to families of martyrs and about 12 million Nakfa contributed by nationals from inside the country and abroad has been distributed to families of martyrs.

Mr. Mihreteab went on the say that over 50.7 million Nakfa has been spent for accommodating war-disabled veterans, and over 3.2 million Nakfa has been extended in support of disadvantaged citizens.

The Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Ms. Leul Gebreab, praised the work that has been made thus far and urged for increased effort to achieve better results.

