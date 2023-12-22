President El-Sisi Speaks With The President Of France

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said President Macron extended congratulations to President El-Sisi on his re-election as President of Egypt for a new term. The French President confirmed that France will continue its persistent efforts toward strengthening the outstanding cooperation with Egypt, which was appreciated by President El-Sisi. President El-Sisi underscored the profound Egyptian-French relations and stressed the importance of the ongoing endeavors to foster closer cooperation across all fields.

During their phone call, the two Presidents also discussed regional issues. France's President was keen on getting a better understanding of President El-Sisi's vision with regard to the crucial necessity to end the military operations in the Gaza Strip, so as to protect civilians and allow the unfettered access of the largest amount possible of humanitarian aid that meets the urgent needs of the inhabitants of the Strip. The two Presidents concurred about the need to exert the relevant intensive joint efforts. They also reiterated the importance of averting what might expand the scope of the conflict in the region, in order to preserve the resources of the peoples, which requires solidifying regional stability. President El-Sisi and President Macron were also aligned with regard to the need to act, in earnest, at the level of the international community to advance efforts toward achieving a settlement to the Palestinian issue in a just and comprehensive manner, through the implementation of the two-state solution.

