Egypt's Ahly Come Third In FIFA Club World Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Al-Ahly snatched the third position after defeating Japan's Urawa Reds 4-2 on Friday in the FIFA Club World Cup competition held in the Saudi City of Jeddah.

Al-Ahly won this position for the fourth time in their history in 2006, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

The Egyptian team scored the opener by Yasser Ibrahim in the 19th minute and his teammate's South African winger Percy Tau doubled the scoring six minutes later. Urawa Reds' Guinean striker Jose Kante scored in the 43rd minute of the first half.

In the second half, Al-Ahly netted two other goals, while their rivals scored one, and the game concluded in favor of the Egyptian team.

Later in the day, Manchester City will meet Fluminense in the final game to be held at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium (Al-Jawhara Stadium).

The compaction kicked off on December 12 in Jeddah with the participation of seven clubs; Egypt's Al-Ahly, Saudi Al-Itihad, Britain's Manchester City, South Africa's Fluminense, Urawa Reds, Mexico's Leon and News Zealand's Auckland City. (end)

