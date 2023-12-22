UN Security Council Adopts Resolution On Immediate Aid Delivery To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The UN Security Council adopted on Friday a draft resolution, demanding immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip.

The text, brought to the Council by the United Arab Emirates, was approved by 13 votes, with the US and Russia abstaining.

Instead of calling for a sustainable ceasefire or suspension of fighting, it calls for creating conditions which could lead to a sustainable ceasefire.

It also calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a senior aid verification coordinator in Gaza, and not a full monitoring mechanism.

It urges the stakeholders to cooperate with the senior aid verification coordinator and help him do his mission without delay.

It also urged the parties to the conflict to meet their obligations under the international law, protect the civilian population and property, and ensure the safety of aid workers.

The resolution affirms rejection of any forced evacuation of civilian population from their homes or any attacks on civilian targets.

It reminded the parties to the conflict of their obligations under UNSC Resolution 2712, adopted in mid-November and humanitarian action and protection of aid workers. (end)











