US-Turkish Military Cmte. Discusses Functional, Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The Department of Defense hosted the meeting of the United States-Turkiye High Level Defense Group (HLDG) yesterday, with Celeste Wallander, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, leading the US side.

Building on recent conversations between President Biden and Turkish President Erdogan, the delegations discussed a wide range of functional and regional issues, the DoD said in a press release on Friday.

The discussions focused on defeating terrorism, security in Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, and the importance of the NATO Alliance.

ASD Wallander highlighted cooperation on multiple regional issues and developing additional areas for increased partnership, according to the statement.

The two sides also discussed bilateral defense cooperation, our shared goal of increasing longstanding defense ties, and ASD Wallander reaffirmed the United States' recognition of Turkiye's military modernization needs in support of NATO.

The delegations agreed to meet again in Ankara in the next eighteen months. (end)

