US Expands Sanctions On Financial Facilitators Of Russia's War Machine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- President Joe Biden signed on Friday a new Executive Order (EO) that strengthens US sanctions authorities against financial facilitators of Russia's war machine.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code,

"I, Joseph R. Biden JR., President of the United States of America, in view of the Russian Federation's continued use of its military-industrial base to aid its effort to undermine security in countries and regions important to United States national security, including its reliance on the international financial system for the procurement of dual-use and other critical items from third countries, and in order to take additional steps with respect to the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024 of April 15, 2021, expanded by Executive Order 14066 of March 8, 2022, and relied on for additional steps taken in Executive Order 14039 of August 20, 2021, Executive Order 14068 of March 11, 2022, and Executive Order 14071 of April 6, 2022, hereby order," he said in a statement.

The EO will make clear to foreign financial institutions that they risk losing access to the US financial system if they facilitate significant transactions relating to Russia's military industrial base, according to a White House factsheet.

The EO will also provide authority to broaden U.S. import bans on certain Russian goods.

In response to Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine, the Biden Administration has worked actively with our allies and partners around the world to hold Russia accountable for its brutal and unjust war and to undercut Russia's efforts to ramp up its military capacity.

The United States has imposed sanctions and export control measures against thousands of entities and individuals, including on multinational procurement networks that Russia uses to acquire key defense-related and goods from abroad.

To counter evasion of these steps and degrade Putin's war machine, the Biden Administration has coordinated with partners to target companies in third countries and has dispatched teams globally to engage directly with foreign governments, companies, and financial institutions to share information and highlight sanctions risks.

The United States has been clear: those who are supplying goods or processing transactions that materially support Russia's military industrial base are complicit in Russia's brutal violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Commenting on the EO, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, "The United States has rallied the world to stand with Ukraine in response to Russia's brutal invasion."

"Together with our allies and partners, we have put in place the largest set of sanctions and export control actions ever imposed on a major economy to undercut Russia's ability to wage war, and to hold Russia accountable for attempting to conquer its neighbor by force and subjugate its people.

"Today, President Biden will sign an Executive Order to continue tightening the screws on Russia's war machine and its enablers," Sullivan pointed out.

"To date, our sanctions and export control actions have significantly degraded Russia's ability to replace the equipment, materials, and technology it needs to fuel its aggression.

"They have cut into Russia's financial resilience, forcing Russia to turn to rogue regimes for supplies and make difficult decisions to resource its military spending.

"And importantly, our measures have also been tailored and targeted to avoid unintended harm for the world economy.

"These new sanctions authorities will make clear to foreign financial institutions that facilitating significant transactions relating to Russia's military industrial base will expose them to sanctions risk.

"We are sending an unmistakable message: anyone supporting Russia's unlawful war effort is at risk of losing access to the U.S. financial system," he added.

On his part, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States, "alongside our allies and partners, is committed to curtailing Russia's use of the international financial system to advance its war in Ukraine."

"As a next step in this effort, President Biden today signed an Executive Order to expand the United States' ability to target financial institutions located outside of Russia that facilitate transactions involving Russia's military-industrial base.

"The new order also gives the United States the authority to ban importation to the United States of certain goods mined, produced, or harvested in Russia, even if substantially transformed in a third country," Blinken noted.

"Today's action underscores the need for financial institutions around the world to ensure they are not facilitating activities that support Russia's war effort and implement due diligence practices that protect them from being exploited by Russia's procurement networks.

"The United States will hold accountable institutions that fail to implement appropriate measures," he

