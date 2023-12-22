FM, Vatican Counterpart Talk Repercussions Of War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, along with Vatican's Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher, discussed the severe consequences of Israel's aggression against Gaza and the efforts being made to create a strong international stance to halt it.During a phone call on Friday, Safadi discussed with Archbishop Gallagher the limitations placed on Jerusalem's freedom of religion by Israel, such as the closing of Bethlehem and other West Bank cities, which hinders believers from carrying out their religious rituals, particularly during Christmas.Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's utter rejection of any Israeli actions that violate international law, Israel's obligations as the occupying power, and the freedom of Muslims and Christians to worship in occupied Jerusalem.Safadi also denounced Israel's killing of two women on the sixteenth of this month inside the Holy Family Church in Gaza, as well as the siege that Israel placed on the church and 2.3 million other Palestinians in Gaza, depriving them of their access to medication, food, and water.He emphasized that the Israeli assault on Gaza resulted in unimaginable human tragedy, misery, and suffering, depriving Christians of the joy of celebrating Christmas.According to a Vatican statement released today, Pope Francis sent Cardinal Konrad Krajewski to Palestine and Israel today as a concrete demonstration of the Pope's solidarity with those who are suffering from the effects of conflict on a daily basis, especially during the holiday season.