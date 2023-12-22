UNSC Approves New Resolution On Aid For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Dec. 22 (Petra)-- United Nations Security Council (UNSC) approved a revised resolution to scale up humanitarian aid delivery to the Gaza Strip on Friday.The resolution 2720 on Gaza urges the prompt implementation of measures to enable secure, unimpeded, and increased humanitarian entry while creating "the conditions for a cessation of hostilities."UNSC delayed its vote four times while diplomats negotiated with the United States, which vetoed the draft, alleging objections to the wording "suspension of hostilities."In addition, the US also vetoed the Russian bid to add "an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities" to the draft resolution in exchange for "create the conditions for sustainable cessation of hostilities."