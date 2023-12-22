Kerrville Families Get New Reason To Smile: Tots To Teens Pediatric Dentistry Welcomes Orthodontist Diana Villarreal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Tots to Teens Pediatric Dentistry in Kerrville is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services to include orthodontics starting January 15th, 2024!

- Dr. VillarrealSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tots to Teens Pediatric Dentistry, Kerrville's trusted provider of fun and gentle dental care for little smiles, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services to include orthodontics! Starting January 15, 2024, families can conveniently access comprehensive orthodontic treatment for their children right alongside their regular dental care, all under one roof.Experienced Orthodontist, Dedicated to Children's Smiles Dr. Villarreal brings a wealth of experience and a passion for working with children to Tots to Teens. She is a board-certified orthodontist with a gentle and understandingapproach, ensuring each child feels comfortable and confident throughout their treatment journey."I'm thrilled to join the Tots to Teens team and help Kerrville families achieve their smile goals," says Dr. Villarreal. "I believe orthodontics is more than just straightening teeth; it's about boosting confidence and overall well-being. I can't wait to work with children and create smiles that shine as bright as their futures."A Variety of Orthodontic Options for Every SmileAt Tots to Teens Pediatric Dentistry, families can choose from a range of orthodontic treatments to fit their child's unique needs and preferences. Services include:● Traditional Braces: The reliable classic, available in a variety of colors for atouch of personalization.● Clear Braces: Less noticeable and comfortable, perfect for teens and adultsseeking a more discreet option.● Clear Aligners (Spark & Invisalign): Virtually invisible trays that graduallymove teeth into alignment, offering ultimate comfort and convenience.Free Consultations: Start Your Smile Journey Today!To celebrate the launch of its new orthodontic services, Tots to Teens Pediatric Dentistry is offering free consultations for a limited time. This is the perfect opportunity to meet Dr. Villarreal, discuss your child's smile goals, and learn more about the available treatment options .Call (830) 476-3092 or visit PediatricDentistKerrville to schedule your free consultation today!About Tots to Teens Pediatric DentistryTots to Teens Pediatric Dentistry is Kerrville's premier provider of comprehensive dental care for children of all ages. With a focus on fun, gentle dentistry and positive experiences, the team at Tots to Teens is dedicated to helping children develop healthy smiles and a lifelong love of oral care.Contact:Tots to Teens Pediatric Dentistry1700 Sidney Baker St, Suite 200Kerrville, TX 78028(830) 355-4488PediatricDentistKerrville

