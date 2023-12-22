Passing The Torch: Avior Wealth Welcomes Brandon Kanoy As CFO, Building Upon The Legacy Of John Morey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

On December 19, 2023, Avior Proudly Introduced Brandon Kanoy to Its Internal Team, Officially Designating Him as the Successor to the Retiring CFO, John Morey

- Britt Campbell, Managing Director of Avior Wealth Management, LLCOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Avior Wealth Management, LLC ("Avior”) announces the retirement of John Morey, CFO, after two years of dedicated service. John has been an integral part of Avior's success, and his contributions have played a significant role in shaping the firm's trajectory.“I, personally, have appreciated his partnership, candor, and guidance over the years. As we look to the future and all we want to accomplish, the leadership team and I felt it was the right time to bring in a full-time CFO. I am excited to share that Brandon Kanoy has joined us as Avior's new CFO.” – Britt Campbell, Managing Director of Avior Wealth Management, LLCInterested in partnering with Avior? Learn more here: MeetAviorBrandon Kanoy, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), born and raised in Kansas City, brings over a decade of financial operational and leadership experience to Avior. Brandon's professional journey began at PwC, where he specialized in audit, primarily working with banking and asset management clients. His industry experience expanded at Mariner Wealth Advisors, where he played a pivotal role in the accounting department, focusing on automation, KPI creation, and streamlining the annual budget process.In his most recent role at Sana Benefits, Brandon successfully established an accounting and finance department at a health insurance startup. His expertise in capital structure design, venture debt raises, equity investment, and overseeing the management of a captive risk-bearing entity showcased his adaptability and strategic insight.A commitment to shaping the future is ingrained in the core values of Avior. Avior's leadership firmly believes that the wealth of knowledge and experience Brandon brings to his leadership role will not only contribute to their innovative culture but will also have a lasting impact on the industry and those who engage with their services.About Avior Wealth Management, LLC:Avior Wealth Management, LLC, formerly Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor that offers financial planning and investment management services to retail and institutional clients across the United States. Avior Wealth Management, LLC and its predecessor was formed in 2008 to offer clients a holistic approach to their investments, financial planning, and wealth management. With offices in eight states, we offer clients a team approach to their financial needs. Please note, investments are not guaranteed and subject to risk, including loss of principal invested.

