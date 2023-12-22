Velan Inc.: Announcement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) announced today that, on Thursday, January 11, 2024, it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2023.



The company will hold an analyst call on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 8:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-954-1053 and quoting the reservation number 22028877. The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company's website under the Investor Relations section ( . There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follows: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter reservation number 22028877 then follow the system prompts.



For further information please contact:

Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer

Tel: (438) 817-4430



or



Martin Goulet, M.Sc., CFA

MBC Capital Markets Advisors

Tel.: (514) 731-0000, ext. 229