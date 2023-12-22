Protector® An Innovative, Hygienic Toothbrush To Hit The UAE Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Distribution Agreement for UAE - Health & Hygiene Limited with Kimiya International

Protector® - A Promise of Healthy Living

Protector® - A caring toothbrush

Protector® Antiviral & Antibacterial Toothbrushes - now in United Arab Emirates

LONDON, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kimiya International, a company of the Kayzan Group (a Dubai-based conglomerate) engaged in the marketing of a diverse range of health care, personal care, household, laundry and auto care products., has signed up with Health and Hygiene (UK) to handle the distribution of Protector® Antiviral and Antibacterial toothbrushes in the UAE. Kimiya has earned a reputation as a trusted provider through its commitment to quality and innovation. Protector®- a British leader in Antiviral & Antimicrobial breakthroughs is dedicated to creating products that redefine safety and hygiene. This partnership will undoubtedly strengthen their commitment to delivering innovative solutions for oral protection and hygiene in the UAE.Protector® is a toothbrush with unique attributes that no other toothbrush brand offers. Protector® Toothbrush is a cleaner and safer alternative to the standard toothbrush. Protector® is a complete antiviral and antibacterial toothbrush from its bristles head to the handle that provides 99.99% protection against viruses, bacteria and microbes. Protector® toothbrush is powered by d2p anti-microbial technology by the British company Symphony Environmental. It is effective against 50 harmful microbes including coronavirus and is tested in accordance with ISO 22196 and ASTM E2149. It is the first brand with a variant for toddlers (besides the children's variant).''Protector's distribution drive has commenced from November 2023, and Kimya aims to make the product available in leading Coops, Hypermarkets, and Pharmacies. The first phase of the distribution round will be completed by the end of December 2023, to be followed by an active rollout into all targeted segments' said Mr. Irfan Ali Khan, the Sales and Marketing Head of Kimiya International. Mr. Hasique Pandikadavath, the chief executive of Kayzan Group stressed that the addition of Protector to their portfolio is a moment of great satisfaction and pride. ''Protector stands out from the crowd with its unique attributes and is bound to create a stir in the oral hygiene market.''Mr. Amir Younus, Executive Director of Health & Hygiene , added that they will be proactively involved in supporting the brand. ''A number of trade and consumer initiatives have been planned to make Protector a big success in the United Arab Emirates ,' he said, and 'strong campaigns to generate awareness and trials including endorsements by renowned UAE dentists, instore promotions and social media activity will be an integral part of our plan,'' he added.

Amir Younus

Health & Hygiene Limited

+44 7452 172305

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn