Kids Land Sweet Writing Gigs With Recruiting For Good Get Published On LA Parent

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good The Sweetest GigsSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a unique staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs. R4Good generates proceeds to fund work program for kids; 'The Sweetest Gigs.'According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We love serving families who share positive values; and create fulfilling experiences for kids that change their life for good."Recruiting for Good is launching meaningful funding service (referral program) for parents and grandparents who love to help kids/grandkids land purpose driven one year paid creative writing gigs .Kids who successfully participate in The Sweetest Foodie Gig or We Use Your Voice for Good earn an opportunity to get published on LAParent . For nearly 40 years, L.A. Parent has been the go-to source for parents in Los Angeles, with content on education, summer camps, enrichment programs, social skill development and much more. If it's about families, then you'll find it on LAParent.Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Ron Epstein, Publisher of L.A. Parent, has been a fantastic partner. He helped us publish an article, 'The Secret to My Success,' written by one of our exceptionally talented girls to celebrate Women's Month in 2023!"AboutL.A. Parent We want to bring our families the best parenting resources in Los Angeles, and we never forget about fun! Our extensive calendar of events is the go-to source of information for fun things to do with your kids each month. We provide you the most in-depth list of things to do in L.A. for your family.Our MagazineOur bi-monthly magazine is distributed at locations throughout the city, including libraries and grocery stores. Each issue provides award-winning articles on a wide range of parenting topics, including education, health and wellness, family travel, and extensive coverage of organizations and people making our community a better place for families. Each issue also features a comprehensive calendar of family-friendly events and things to do in L.A. with kids.Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit (Perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 5th and 6th graders who come from families with positive values). We prepare kids for life.We've created the only training and development work program in the world for 5th graders.In 2024, Recruiting for Good is launching 2 new One Year Sweet Creative Writing Gigs for Kids in 5th grade to high school. Parents/Grandparents can participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a spot for The Sweetest Foodie Gig (Recruiting for Good sponsors Mom and Me Lunches); review LA's Best Michelin Star Italian Restaurants. The other sweet gig is called 'We Use Your Voice for Good' create positive meaningful content (perfect gig for kids who love to be reporters, poets, or writers).Kids on the one year creative writing gigs will have an opportunity to be published on LA Parent Magazine.Kids Who Complete Sweet Gigs Earn Gift Cards for Beauty, Foodie & Shopping TooBecause, No One Should Work for FREE...Some of Us are Lucky to Work for GOOD!After one year paid gig, kids are ready to land a sweet job and enter the workforce!Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been supporting hiring Americans first. We don't outsource, and always strive to encourage companies to hire locally. Companies that love made in America; hire Americans to build and create tomorrow's solutions in the USA. Do your patriotic duty, hire locally, and invest in tomorrow's workforce today!

