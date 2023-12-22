               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dubai: Would You Ride This Autopiloted Air Taxi?


12/22/2023 2:34:05 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 5:39 PM

ALSO READ:

  • Watch: When I 'flew' over Dubai's iconic landmarks in RTA's air taxi
  • From 'historic' deals to climate protest: Top moments that defined COP28 in Dubai

MENAFN22122023000049011007ID1107649804

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search