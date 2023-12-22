Dubai: Car Crashes Into Store, No Injuries Reported

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 10:18 PM

A speeding vehicle crashed into a commercial store in Dubai, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Al Wasl Road and the authority said no one was injured in the incident.

Police said that the accident occurred after the driver of the vehicle pressed the gas pedal instead of applying the brakes. The vehicle crashed into the door before coming to a halt, the authority said.

