Time To Renew Palm Beach County 2024 Pet Licensing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Beach County pet owners: it's time to renew your furry friend's license for 2024, says Community Solutions Partner, parent company of Pet Parent!



Get Licensed, Get Rewarded:

Pet Parent, the official pet license vendor for Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, offers a convenient and rewarding way to ensure your pet is registered and protected. As an animal welfare solution provider, Pet Parent goes beyond licensing, working towards no-kill shelters and reuniting lost pets with their owners.

Make Your Pet Legal- Purchase or Renew Your Pet License.

Here's what Pet Parent offers:

High capture rate pet registry: Easily find lost pets and ensure your pet's safe return.Veterinarian and shelter partnerships: Renew licenses and meet vaccination requirements conveniently.Multilingual customer service: Get help in your language.Flexible payment options: Choose from credit cards,ACH, checks, or cash.Customizable Licensing: Programs that allow licensing to coincide with any fixed date (initial license date), or rabies vaccination date.Free registration of your microchip: Get your pet microchipped for added safety and identification.Free shelter software data integration

Renew Your License Today:

Renew your pet's license quickly and easily through Pet Parent's Palm Beach County secure online portal:

License Your Pet Now

Additional Resources:

List of Participating Veterinarians: Approved Tag ProvidersVeterinarian Partnership Inquiries:Customer and Partner Support:or (844) 738-2426.

Don't wait, renew your pet's license today and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with responsible pet ownership!

SOURCE Community Solutions Partner