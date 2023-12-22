Mirriad's Diverse-Supplier Marketplace See Exponential Growth In 2023 Proves To Solve For Scaling Diverse Campaigns

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mirriad today announced that its Diverse Supplier Marketplace (previously called Multicultural Marketplace) has seen exponential growth in 2023 and is working with several partners to craft custom upfront packages. The Marketplace is the first-ever aggregate of Black, Hispanic, Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI), LGBTQIA+, Women-owned and/or -targeted media suppliers, providing advertisers with a unique combination of diverse inventory, audiences at scale, and in-content advertising opportunities. Mirriad aims to play a crucial role as an industry enabler, aligning with the broader mission of redirecting media spend to diverse content owners and providing advertisers with opportunities to reach diverse audiences in contextual content environments.Mirriad has built a fast-growing community of independent and diverse content owners, expanding its Diverse Supplier Marketplace by nearly 50% in 2023. Recently, Mirriad has welcomed powerhouse NEON16 and NTERTAIN STUDIOS, NGL/MiTu, and Loud And Live- Global Entertainment Company. Mirriad now works with 60+ media companies, half of which are diverse owned and/or diverse targeted.Mirriad-run campaigns in 2023 with diverse suppliers spanned global music artists, leading social media platforms, original TV and streaming series, and premier sporting events. Mirriad experienced exponential growth in activations within the Diverse Supplier Marketplace such as those run with The Shade Room, Neon16, Culture Creative, Universal Music Latin, and Treehouse (the #1 South Asian record label). Major advertisers such as L'Oreal, P&G, Lexus, and PepsiCo worked closely with Mirriad to virtually place products, signage, and messaging that are thoughtfully inserted to create an authentic and contextually relevant experience through these campaigns. Several of these brands ran scaled multi-integration campaigns with diverse supply owners and creators to drive maximum exposure and reach."We are thrilled to partner with Mirriad through their Diverse Supplier Marketplace. Their in-content platform provides us with innovative ways to cater to our clients within the fast-paced realm of social and digital video. As leaders in the digital media space, our mission is to create premium content that is both connected and impactful. This requires us to produce content swiftly with the ever-changing cultural landscape, which challenges traditional big brand planning cycles. Mirriad's in-content platform has helped us incorporate relevant virtual product placements into our post-production content. This breakthrough has opened up exciting new avenues for us to do what we do best, which is create,” stated Josh Ott, Head of Revenue at The Shade Room.“This accelerated growth is so exciting to see and underscores Mirriad's significant impact in providing AI-enabled in-content advertising to crucial target audiences. Our Diverse Supplier Marketplace brings together an incredible group of content creators and media companies across channels and screens. Not only are we able to drive more advertising investment to typically under-represented media groups, but both advertisers and creators know that only Mirriad has the platform and the expertise to create truly relevant and captivating in-content experiences. We are proud to represent so many fantastic creators and look forward to expanding the Marketplace in the future,” said Maria Teresa Hernandez, SVP, Brand Partnerships and Head of Diverse Supplier Marketplace at Mirriad.About MirriadMirriad's award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad's market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe, and the Middle East.

