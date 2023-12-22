Klopp Glad Of FIFA, UEFA 'Shake' As Liverpool Spurn Super League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday he was "100 percent" behind the club rejecting any involvement in a revised European Super League but added it was good football authorities had been given a "shake".

The Reds were one of 12 clubs, including six from the Premier League, who signed up to a breakaway league in 2021, though the project quickly collapsed.

Thursday saw the European Court of Justice rule UEFA, European football's governing body, had broken EU law by abusing its "dominant position" when trying to stop the upstart league getting off the ground.

The firm promoting the Super League seized on the court victory to announce plans for a new 64-team tournament to compete with or replace UEFA's flagship Champions League.

Liverpool, however, reiterated Friday their involvement in the Super League had been "discontinued" and Klopp, speaking ahead of second-placed

Liverpool's top-of-the-table clash at home to Premier League leaders Arsenal, added: "I agree 100 percent with that statement.

"But I am delighted we finally get a bit of an understanding that FIFA (football's global governing body) and UEFA and other bodies cannot just do what they want."

The German coach added: "In the future we have to talk about a lot of stuff and if we just do the things they do - like putting in more competitions and playing more games -- and we don't have a real say in it and on what is going on, I like that they get a bit of a shake."

Earlier, six-time European champions Liverpool responded to the court decision by saying: "Yesterday's ruling by the European Court of Justice does not change Liverpool FC's previous stance on a proposed European Super League. Our involvement has been discontinued.

"We will continue to work with fellow clubs through the ECA (European Club Association) and participate in UEFA competitions."