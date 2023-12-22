Arab League Pavilion At Expo Doha Showcases Innovations For Green Arab World

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Arab League Pavilion unveiled, in the International Zone of the Expo 2023 Doha, the artistic and innovative touches in support of the integrated economic process, food and water security, climate, smart agriculture, renewable and clean energy, sustainable development and making the Arab world greener.

The Pavilion takes its visitors into a discovery journey of the multiple existing projects, strategies and initiatives as well as a future oriented vision by going through three spaces representing the past, present and future. The journey starts with the establishment of the Arab League right to the available opportunities for reaching stability and development in the region.

The slogan of the Arab League Pavilion 'Working together for a green Arab world', was chosen as the basis for the pavilion design both in form and in substance. Through its design inspired by sustainable agricultural and environmental design, it offers its visitors a new concept that reflects joint Arab action in the fields of agriculture, innovation and the environment, through the journey of Arab integration, development and stability.

The story presented by the pavilion embodies the goals of the Arab League and its role in collective action and in promoting inclusive and sustainable development, aimed at improving the livelihood of citizens, the prosperity of current generations, and ensuring the rights of future generations to live a dignified life.

The pavilion also offers its visitors the chance to learn about the use of modern technology in ecological agriculture, in a way that suits different generations.

The Arab League Pavilion hosts a range of events, including workshops aimed at spreading environmental awareness among young people, as well as a wide range of Arab achievements and publications related to the environment and the current global challenges of different agricultural environments, desertification, drought and climate change.