VIDEO: BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) Managing Director David Breeze Interview On PEP11 East Coast Gas Fields

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) Managing Director David Breeze speaks with ABN Newswire about the flagship project "PEP 11". PEP 11 is an offshore gas field that has the potential to address the significant gas shortage that is expected within the next few years.

Mr Breeze also talks briefly about the company's investment in Clean Hydrogen and Medical Research. With recent FDA approval for the diagnostic equipment, anesthetists can now monitor patients more effectively and reduce risks associated with medical procedures involving anesthetics and analgesics.

-p alt="BPH Energy" src="https://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/28913en.png" style="float:left; height:38px; margin:5px; width:120px" />BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and

Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

