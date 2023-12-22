New Investor Ideas In Mining Stocks - (TSX: AYA) (TSXV: ZNG) (TSXV: GXX) (TSXV: STUD)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces its weekly roundup of stocks to watch in Mining. Today's stocks have been added to our lists of free stock directories in each sector.

The newest mining companies are involved in mineral explorations including Gold, Silver REE's, Lithium, Uranium and Cobalt.

New Stocks Added the Mining Directories :

Aya Gold & Silver Inc . (OTCQX:AYASF ;TSX:AYA ) is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco. The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility. Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

Group Eleven Resources Corp . (OTCPink:GRLVF ; TSXV:ZNG ) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in the Republic of Ireland. Group Eleven announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022. Key intercepts to date include: (i) 3.3m of 12.5% Zn+Pb and 48 g/t Ag (G11-468-01), (ii) 10 of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03); (iii) 10 of 8.6% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (G11-468-06); and (iv) 10 of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12). The Company's two largest shareholders are Glencore Canada Corp. (20.8% interest) and Michael Gentile (16.5%).

Forte Minerals Corp . (CSE: CUAU ) a junior exploration company with blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Peru SAC, has built a robust portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru. The Company strategically focuses on advancing early-stage prospects through to drill-ready targets, combined with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for developing copper and gold resources. In conjunction with its resource focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

Core Nickel Corp. (CSE:CNCO ) is a junior nickel exploration company that controls 100% of approximately 150,000 hectares of exploration ground in the prolific Thompson Nickel Belt (TNB) in Northern Manitoba, Canada, which is proximal to existing infrastructure such as highways and operating mills. Core Nickel has a large contiguous land package in the northern part of the TNB that hosts the Mel deposit, which is approximately 20 km northwest of the City of Thompson. The Mel deposit has a historical NI-43-101 resource estimation with an indicated resource of 4.3 million tonnes at 0.875% nickel, equating to 82.5 million lbs contained Nickel, and a historically inferred resource estimate of 1.0 million tonnes at 0.839% nickel, equating to 18.7 million pounds of contained Nickel. The company also holds two properties in the southern TNB, which hosts known elevated nickel mineralization that is proximal to existing nickel deposits, mills, and other infrastructure.

Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE:BYRG ) is a mining exploration company concentrating on battery metals projects. Currently, the company operates a lithium exploration project in Ontario, the Sharpe Lake property.

Volta Metals Ltd . (CSE: VLTA ) is a mineral exploration company focused on lithium, cesium, and tantalum and is based in Toronto, Ontario. It has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in northwestern Ontario, which is considered to be one of the most prolific, emerging hard-rock lithium districts in the world.

Narryer Metals (ASX: NYM ) is an ASX-listed exploration company with a primary focus on the discovery of critical minerals, including lithium, Ni-Cu-PGEs and Rare Earths in Australia and Canada.

Gold Basin Resources (TSXV:GXX ; OTC:GXXFF ) is advancing the 42 km2 Gold Basin Project, located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Mohave County, Arizona. Gold Basin is accessible year-round via a 1.5-hour-drive on I-93 Highway southwest of Las Vegas, and high-power electrical lines from the Hoover Dam crosscut the southern Project area. The immediate focus of Gold Basin's highly experienced technical team is to expand and delineate multiple at-surface oxide gold deposits and prove the project's district-scale potential.

Ecora Resources PLC (OTCQX: ECRAF ; LSE: ECOR ) is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future. Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy. We will achieve this through building a diversified portfolio of scale over high quality assets that drives low volatility earnings growth and shareholder returns. The mining sector has an essential role to play in the energy transition, with commodities such as copper, nickel and cobalt - key materials for manufacturing batteries and electric vehicles. Copper also plays a critical role in our electricity grids. All these commodities are mined and there are not enough mines in operation today to supply the volume required to achieve the energy transition. Our strategy is to acquire royalties and streams over low-cost operations and projects with strong management teams, in well-established mining jurisdictions. Our portfolio has been reweighted to provide material exposure to this commodity basket and we have successfully transitioned from a coal orientated royalty business in 2014 to one that by 2026 will be materially coal free and comprised of over 90% exposure to commodities that support a sustainable future. The fundamental demand outlook for these commodities over the next decade is very strong, which should significantly increase the value of our royalty portfolio.

Stallion Uranium Corp . (OTCQB: STLNF ; TSXV: STUD ) is working to Fuel the Future with Uranium through the exploration of over 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. Stallion offers optionality with two gold projects in Idaho and Nevada that neighbour world class gold deposits offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is a platform for investing ideas. We publish breaking stock news, stock research, guest posts and create original top rated investing podcasts, plus sector tag articles featuring up and coming companies and industry leaders. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the Crypto Corner Podcast , Play by Play Sports Podcast , Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move Podcast , Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast , Exploring Mining Podcast , Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast . We also create free investor stock directories for AI and tech, biotech, cannabis, cleantech, crypto, defense, gaming, health and wellness, mining, oil and gas, sports and water. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Public companies within the sectors we cover use our news and content services to tell their story to interested investors. Paid for content is disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.