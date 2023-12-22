Greetings Will Not Be Accepted At Christmas, New Year This Year - Council Of Heads Of Churches

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra)-- The Council of Heads of Churches in Jordan annouced that greetings will not be accepted at Christmas and New Year this year, and only prayers will be performed.In a statement on Friday, the council said the decision came out of respect for the martyrs' souls in Gaza and throughout Palestine, as well as a show of support for the families there in light of their ongoing suffering.The council praised the role of played by the Kingdom under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and expressed support for His Majesty's efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza.The council also praised the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) and the security bodies, in maintaining Jordan's security and stability and thwarting any attempts to compromise it.