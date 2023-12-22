PSD Carries Out Raids, Apprehends Drug Traffickers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra)-- The Public Security Department (PSD) spokesman stated that since this morning, the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) and specialized raid teams have been conducting security operations on drug traffickers and smugglers.He added that that drug dealers with Arab nationality who had unlawfully crossed the border into the Kingdom were raided by security personnel today.He said that following cooperation and the collection of intelligence on these smugglers, arrangements were promptly established to raid their tent-based hiding place in the Al-Ruwaished District's desert.The Specialized raid teams have been encircling them since this morning, he continued, and after they opened fire on the security force, they applied the rules of engagement.He emphasized that during the clashes, one person was hurt and three others were taken into custody. It ultimately resulted in his death, and the gun that was used was taken from him.