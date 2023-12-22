SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investor Of Allovir, Inc. - ALVR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of AlloVir, Inc. (“AlloVir” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ALVR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether AlloVir and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On December 22, 2023, AlloVir announced that it was discontinuing three Phase 3 studies testing the Company's T cell therapy posoleucel for the prevention of certain viruses in immunocompromised people over efficacy concerns and stated that it would explore strategic alternatives for the Company. Specifically, AlloVir said it was discontinuing the studies after pre-planned analyses concluded they wouldn't meet their primary endpoints.

On this news, AlloVir's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 22, 2023.

