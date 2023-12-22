New York Road Runners And Westport Weston Family YMCA Announce Partnership Expansion For Marathon Training Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- New York Road Runners (NYRR), the world-renowned running organization, is thrilled to announce the continuation and expansion of its partnership with Westport Weston Family YMCA (WWFY) for the second session of its group training program in Westport, CT. Following a successful pilot program that prepared runners for the TCS New York City Marathon on November 5, 2023, NYRR is eager to bring the benefits of group training for road racing and marathons to the broader community.This initiative aligns seamlessly with the WWFY's mission for healthy living and marks an important milestone in the promotion of health and wellness through running, fostering a sense of community and shared achievement, and for offering participants an innovative, supportive environment to prepare for the challenges of long-distance, outdoor running.Key Benefits of Group Training for Marathons and Outdoor Running:1.Motivation and Support: Group training provides a built-in support system, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared goals among participants. The encouragement from fellow runners and experienced coaches creates a motivating atmosphere, pushing individuals to achieve their personal best.2.Structured Training Plans: NYRR 's group training program offers professionally crafted, structured training plans tailored to participants' skill levels. The guidance of experienced coaches ensures that each runner receives personalized attention and advice throughout the training journey, including strength training.3.Accountability: Group training instills a sense of accountability as participants commit to a shared schedule. Knowing that others are counting on them helps individuals stay on track with their training, reducing the likelihood of missed sessions and enhancing overall consistency.4.Skill Development: The program focuses on not only building endurance but also honing essential running skills. From proper form and pacing to strategic race-day preparation, participants gain valuable insights that contribute to their overall success as runners.5.Community Engagement: Beyond the physical benefits, group training fosters a sense of community engagement. Runners connect with like-minded individuals, forging lasting friendships and a supportive network that extends beyond the training program.New this session, in addition to the weekly coordinated outdoor running sessions is an hourlong Strength Training session with running coach, personal trainer, and marathoner, Lidia Bury held indoors at the WWFY at 10:30 AM on Wednesdays.If you're a high mileage enthusiast or a competitive runner training for a new challenge, like the NYRR's United Airlines NYC Half in March 2024, join the Y's winter session beginning January 9, 2024, and start building the endurance, strength, and speed you need to prepare.For more information or to register, please visit .About Westport Weston Family YMCAThe Westport Weston Family YMCA is a community-focused non-profit organization dedicated to promoting youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The WWFY welcomes all to participate in programs and belong regardless of needs, challenges, or goals by providing financial assistance to those in need.About New York Road Runners (NYRR)NYRR is a global leader in distance running, dedicated to promoting the sport and encouraging individuals of all ages and abilities to embrace a healthy, active lifestyle. With a rich history and a commitment to community engagement, NYRR offers a variety of programs, events, and resources to support runners at every level. Learn more at .

