Orivet Genetic Pet Care Collaborates With RSPCA Queensland In For The Love Of Pets TV Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Orivet Genetic Pet Care, a leader in pet DNA testing and pet health, is delighted to announce its involvement in the acclaimed TV series“For the Love of Pets".

- Noam Pik, CEO at Orivet

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Orivet Genetic Pet Care, a leader in pet DNA testing and personalized pet health, is delighted to announce its involvement in the acclaimed TV series“For the Love of Pets,” airing on Channel 9 and 9Now on Fridays at 1930. This partnership with RSPCA Queensland and Context Media highlights Orivet's commitment to enhancing the bond between pets and their owners through innovative DNA testing.

Narrated by Australian actor Jai Courtney,“For the Love of Pets” offers viewers a heartwarming and inspiring look into the lives of needy pets and the dedicated individuals working tirelessly to rescue and care for them. This docu-series underscores the profound impact of our connection with pets and the incredible efforts of organizations like RSPCA Queensland and the Queensland Veterinary Specialists and Pet Emergency team.

Orivet's CEO, Noam Pik, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "Being a part of 'For the Love of Pets' is a remarkable opportunity for Orivet to contribute to the heartening stories of these animals and the heroes who care for them. Our DNA testing products are not just about understanding a pet's genetic background; they're tools for building deeper, more informed relationships between pets and their owners."

The partnership will offer every adopted dog from RSPCA Queensland until 31 January 2024 the chance to undergo an Orivet DNA test. This initiative aims to help new owners discover their pets' ancestry, understand their unique traits and behaviors, and provide tailored care based on their individual needs.

Emma Lagoon, Communications & Media Manager for RSPCA QLD, added,“This is such an exciting partnership for us. Every year, thousands of dogs turn to RSPCA Queensland for help. Often it can be difficult to know exactly what breeds make up the incredible companions that wait in our shelters for new families. Having this opportunity with Orivet to find out our dogs' genetic makeup, can be really helpful not only for our Animal Care teams, but for our adopters too. Learning more about our dogs can really help match their breed traits to the perfect lifestyle.

“For the Love of Pets” promises to be a journey filled with emotion, highlighting the love and care that goes into animal rescue and rehoming. It's a celebration of the animals that bring joy to our lives and the people who make a difference in theirs.

About Orivet Genetic Pet Care

Orivet Genetic Pet Care is a leading personalized medicine organization offering innovative healthcare solutions for breeders, veterinarians, and pet owners. The organization was founded in 2010 on the premise that each pet is unique, with its own set of specific traits, behaviors, genetic health needs, and inherent risks. Orivet works with responsible pet breeders, veterinarians, and pet owners to provide practical, evidence-based platforms focused on identifying risk and improving clinical outcomes.

About Context Media

Sydney-based Production Company Context Media are Producers of original factual entertainment, observational documentary and reality formats for Australia and New Zealand. In addition to 'For the Love of Pets', Context's slate for 2024 includes the development of another highly anticipated project, 'Best in Show', as well as the NZ adaptations of successful international formats Context has acquired rights to produce, 'Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds and 'You Can't Ask That

About RSPCA Queensland

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Queensland (RSPCA Qld) is a leading animal welfare charity, operational since 1883. As a non-government, community-based organization, it annually cares for over 45,000 animals. Funded primarily by community donations, RSPCA Queensland is unique in its legal capacity to prosecute animal cruelty. The organization's mission is "Together We Change Lives," achieved through animal care, adoptions, volunteerism, and partnerships.

Daniel Klein

Joseph Studios

+1 541-973-1994

email us here