IAF Chief Checks Bombs, Other Munitions For Force In Nagpur Visit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari on Friday reviewed important projects including military explosives, integration of rockets, loitering munition systems, weaponised drones (hexacopters), anti-drone missiles, bombs, and warheads for armed forces, Defence Ministry officials said.

Two projects related to development of 125 kg bombs and chaff and flares for the IAF were also discussed with the CAS by the Economic Explosives Ltd Chairman during a interaction.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari arrived at the HQ Maintenance Command, Nagpur, on Friday for a two-day visit and inspected various integrated plants and production facilities of ammunition and explosives such as chaff facility, rocket assembly bay and was also shown the mixing and casting of Pinaka rockets.

He also met Solar Group of Industries founder Chairman and Excecutive Director Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal and was taken around to various labs and facilities and given an overview on the latest products being developed by the company, officials added.

Nuwal apprised the IAF chief about various indigenous projects being undertaken there and he appreciated the efforts put in by the firm. He also stressed that indigenous development of universal bomb as well as chaff and flares will give a big boost to the 'Atma Nirbharta' in the field of ammunition & defence systems, officials added.

