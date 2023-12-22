Champagne Cork Warning !!!

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Beware next time you decide to pop a champagne cork ! UK Researchers have warned that flying champagne corks pose a risk of eye injuries that can lead to blindness reports The Week. A team at the University of Cambridge found that corks fly out at speeds of up to 50mph, which can cause permanent damage including blindness if they hit someone in the eye. They added that the pressure in a 750ml bottle of champagne has the potential to launch a cork more than 40ft. The cork can travel from the bottle to the eye in less than 0.05 seconds. Beware next time you decide to pop a champagne cork ! UK Researchers have warned that flying champagne corks pose a risk of eye.
