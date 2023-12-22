|
The Platform Group acquires c. 7.6% of Mister Spex SE
Düsseldorf, 22 December 2023 , The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A200QEFA1, "TPG") has acquired 2,656,000 shares in Mister Spex SE, Berlin (ISIN DE000A3CSAE2), in the course of a share swap. This corresponds to a stake of approximately 7.6% in the company.
The corresponding voting rights notifications will be published upon completion of the non-cash capital increase, which will be carried out by exercising the authorised capital of The Platform Group AG. Completion is expected in January 2024.
The Platform Group AG:
The
Platform Group AG
is a software company that is active in 18 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture trading, machinery trading, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 680 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO und Leiter IR
...
Schloss Elbroich
|
Am Falder 4
|
40589 Düsseldorf | Deutschland
