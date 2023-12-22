               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
12/22/2023 2:11:50 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Investment
22.12.2023 / 17:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Platform Group acquires c. 7.6% of Mister Spex SE

Düsseldorf, 22 December 2023 , The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A200QEFA1, "TPG") has acquired 2,656,000 shares in Mister Spex SE, Berlin (ISIN DE000A3CSAE2), in the course of a share swap. This corresponds to a stake of approximately 7.6% in the company.

The corresponding voting rights notifications will be published upon completion of the non-cash capital increase, which will be carried out by exercising the authorised capital of The Platform Group AG. Completion is expected in January 2024.


The Platform Group AG:

The
Platform Group AG
is a software company that is active in 18 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture trading, machinery trading, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 680 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020.


Contact:
Investor Relations
Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO und Leiter IR
...
Schloss Elbroich
|
Am Falder 4
|
40589 Düsseldorf | Deutschland




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Language: English
Company: The Platform Group AG
Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1
WKN: A2QEFA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1803469


MENAFN22122023004691010666ID1107649533

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

