Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Press release: Leonteq completes share buyback programme

22.12.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ COMPLETES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Zurich, 22 December 2023

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) announced today that on 22 December 2023 it has completed its public share buyback programme of up to CHF 18 million which it launched on 3 April 2023.



Between 3 April 2023 and 22 December 2023, Leonteq has repurchased 439,855 of its shares via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. This is equivalent to 2.3% of the company's share capital, for a total purchase value of CHF

18.0 million at an average purchase price of CHF

40.92 per share.

More information on the completed share buyback program is available at







LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has a BBB credit-rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with an AA ESG-rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX-Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON).

