ASMALLWORLD supports Murbee Resorts in developing a new Rosewood resort in Antigua & Barbuda

22.12.2023

ASMALLWORLD client Murbee Resorts has signed a deal with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® to bring the first Rosewood hotel and residences to the island of Barbuda. ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, ASMALLWORLD's hospitality consulting team, has been advising Murbee Resorts on this project for over a year and has played a vital role in brokering this deal with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Going forward, ASMALLWORLD will coordinate the development of the resort and oversee the sale of all residential units. ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASMALLWORLD AG, supports hotel owners, institutional and private investors, as well as developers in structuring and developing large-scale hospitality projects all around the world. One of its key competencies is to find the right brand for each development in order to increase its value. Since its formation in 2019, ASMALLWORLD Hospitality has already supported many high-profile projects like The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Dubai, the Kempinski The Creek, the Moxy Dubai and MedHills in Croatia. This latest project marks the company's first development in the Caribbean.

ASMALLWORLD played vital role in brokering the agreement with Rosewood ASMALLWORLD has been advising Murbee Resorts for over a year in a consulting capacity and has assisted its client in identifying strategic partners for the development. It also played a vital role in sourcing and securing the agreement with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Going forward, ASMALLWORLD will assume the role of coordinator for the project and will also oversee the sale of all residential units. Under the terms of the extended agreement, ASMALLWORLD's compensation will consist of an ongoing consulting fee for the duration of the project, as well as a performance-based fee from the sale of the residential units. “We are extremely excited and humbled to be part of this new Rosewood luxury resort, in a region that remains very dynamic as travellers are increasingly seeking remote destinations for their vacations and holiday homes,” commented ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher. Contributing to Barbuda's exclusive position: Rosewood Barbuda Set on 85 secluded acres, including 900 metres of pristine beachfront, Rosewood Barbuda, scheduled to open in 2028, will bring an intimate expression of Rosewood's ultra-luxury hospitality experience to the island.

Rosewood Barbuda will be built according to the highest luxury standards for its future residents and will feature the brand's integrative wellness concept, Asaya Spa®. In addition to the spa's six treatment rooms, wellness seekers can also enjoy an expansive fitness centre and two pools, including one dedicated to families.

To offer a diverse culinary program, the property will feature three unique dining outlets including a farm-to-table restaurant that will showcase the flavours of the island through the use of local produce. This press release can be found at .

About ASMALLWORLD Hospitality ASMALLWORLD Hospitality is a consultancy specialising in the development and management of luxury hotels and resorts globally. The team has assisted owners and investors in branded projects in Europe, the Middle East, the Indian Ocean and now the Caribbean, creating value for all stakeholders. The company is also the management company for the iconic North Island, A Luxury Collection Resort in the Seychelles.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages a global collection of 33 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts, and residences in 21 countries. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture, and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas, and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who want to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offers a unique opportunity to own or rent properties associated with a Rosewood hotel or resort, as well as stand-alone residences for sale. Rosewood Residences is defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.



The ASMALLWORLD Group: ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury. Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem that enables and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections. Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges. Members also meet in person at over 1,000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad. Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection , a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world's most admired hotels, offering the unique“ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate,” which allows customers to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost. ASMALLWORLD Private , a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation services. ASMALLWORLD Hospitality , a hospitality consulting and management consultancy that supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including acquisition, development, operations and exit. First Class & More , a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices.







The World's Finest Clubs , the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.

