CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Partial Sale Of IMMOFINANZ Shares


12/22/2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Partial Sale of IMMOFINANZ Shares
CPI Property Group
Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 22 December 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Partial Sale of IMMOFINANZ Shares

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“ CPIPG ” or the“ Group ”) is pleased to announce a small transaction which enhances liquidity while preserving strategic flexibility.

Recently, CPIPG was approached by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. (“ PAIF ”), a London-based investment manager and current shareholder of IMMOFINANZ AG (" IMMOFINANZ "), about increasing their ownership stake.

CPIPG agreed to sell 2,575,000 shares of IMMOFINANZ to PAIF, equivalent to 1.86% of the total outstanding. Notably, CPIPG's shareholding in IMMOFINANZ remains above the strategically important threshold of 75%.

The transaction value was about €51.9 million, equivalent to €20.15 per share. Concurrently, PAIF has granted CPIPG call options which are exercisable for up to 2 years.

The sale provides CPIPG with additional liquidity, while the call option gives the Group flexibility on future strategic plans for IMMOFINANZ. CPIPG sees PAIF as a thought leader in the Austrian market, and both parties intend to engage regarding IMMOFINANZ's governance, strategy, and shareholder value.

