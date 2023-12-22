EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Disposal

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Partial Sale of IMMOFINANZ Shares

22.12.2023 / 18:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102

254

































































Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 22 December 2023



CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Partial Sale of IMMOFINANZ Shares



CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“ CPIPG ” or the“ Group ”) is pleased to announce a small transaction which enhances liquidity while preserving strategic flexibility.



Recently, CPIPG was approached by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. (“ PAIF ”), a London-based investment manager and current shareholder of IMMOFINANZ AG (" IMMOFINANZ "), about increasing their ownership stake.



CPIPG agreed to sell 2,575,000 shares of IMMOFINANZ to PAIF, equivalent to 1.86% of the total outstanding. Notably, CPIPG's shareholding in IMMOFINANZ remains above the strategically important threshold of 75%.



The transaction value was about €51.9 million, equivalent to €20.15 per share. Concurrently, PAIF has granted CPIPG call options which are exercisable for up to 2 years.



The sale provides CPIPG with additional liquidity, while the call option gives the Group flexibility on future strategic plans for IMMOFINANZ. CPIPG sees PAIF as a thought leader in the Austrian market, and both parties intend to engage regarding IMMOFINANZ's governance, strategy, and shareholder value.



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

...



For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:



Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

22.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 264 767 1 Fax: +352 264 767 67 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: LU0251710041 WKN: A0JL4D Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1803515



End of News EQS News Service