Leclanché Provides A Business Update For 2023

Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Leclanché Provides a Business Update for 2023

22.12.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST









Leclanché has achieved several technological breakthroughs with its lithium ion technology

The company announced a new industry-leading commercial vehicle battery system

Numerous significant business wins across multiple market segments Leclanché introduced the 6R sustainability concept, aligning with EU regulations, emphasising reliability, repowering, reuse, recycling, recycled content, and record-keeping for lithium-ion batteries.

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 23rd December 2023 – Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) a global leader in energy storage solutions, announces a comprehensive overview of key accomplishments in the year 2023. With a commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability, Leclanché has reached significant milestones across various facets of its operations, reinforcing its position as a key player in the energy storage industry.

Leclanché has achieved groundbreaking advancements in the production of G/NMCA cells, delivering up to 20% more energy density while reducing cobalt content to just 5%. The company's unique water-based binder process positions it at the forefront of environmentally friendly battery production.

Starting in 2025, Europe is considering prohibiting the use of PFAS, a chemical compound known for its high toxicity. Leclanché is already able to produce PFAS free G/NMC cells thanks to its water based binder process at industrial scale, which places the company at the forefront of the battery industry.

Leclanché successfully passed a major thermal safety validation test for its INT-53 rail battery system. This validation attests to the safety and reliability of its high-energy battery, allowing the company to provide cutting-edge solutions for various train and locomotive projects.

In addition, at the SOLUTRANS 2023 Expo in Lyon, Leclanché presented the new Fortius-145, a high-energy battery system for trucks and commercial vehicles. This innovative battery promises improved vehicle range and longer intervals between charges, setting a new standard in the industry.

Leclanché continues to make great strides in the maritime industry. Throughout 2023, the company proved that its batteries were suitable for a wide range of applications, from Ro-Ro vessels to tugboats, jack-up vessels and ferries. Collaborating with Stena RoRo and Brittany Ferries, the company has received orders for 22.6 MWh of battery systems for hybrid ferries, making it one of the largest contracts in history for vessels of this kind. Additionally, Grimaldi Group ordered more battery systems for its ECO-fleet, taking the number of ferries with Leclanché batteries from 9 to 11. Further contracts, such as the partnerships with Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL), Brunvoll, Lafarge and Cadeler have seen Leclanché expand its influence in the maritime sector.





On the ground transport side, our partnerships with KONČAR, Medha, and Socofer demonstrate that Leclanché's railway battery, the INT-53 Energy meets the demands of various types of rail vehicles from trains and locomotives to maintenance vehicles. Croatian train manufacturer KONČAR will use Leclanché's rail batteries for medium distance transport in both costal and inland areas. French company Socofer will use Leclanché's rail battery systems to power hybrid locomotives used to pull maintenance convoys across the channel tunnel between France and the UK. These two projects, combined with Canadian Pacific (CPKC) in Canada show Leclanché as a key player on the international rail scene.

Leclanché's impact extends beyond transportation. Stationary battery energy storage projects with Leclanché's LeBlock, are now operational in diverse locations, including the Mediterranean and soon in the Caribbean, playing a pivotal role in harnessing renewable energy for a sustainable future.

In April, Leclanché introduced the innovative 6R concept, aligning with new EU battery regulations. The 6R's-Reliability, Repowering, Reuse, Recycling, Recycled Content, and Record-emphasise Leclanché's commitment to a circular economy, ensuring the responsible management of lithium-ion batteries throughout their lifecycle.

Leclanché's achievements in 2023 underscore its dedication to pushing the boundaries of energy storage innovation while maintaining a strong focus on safety and sustainability. These milestones also reflect the resilience and forward-thinking approach that define Leclanché as a leader in the energy storage solutions industry. Pierre Blanc, CEO of Leclanché SA, Chief Technology & Industrial Officer of Leclanché e-Mobility SA , commented on the achievements: "2023 has been a transformative year for Leclanché as we continue to redefine the future of energy storage. Our breakthroughs in technology and strategic projects position us at the forefront of sustainability and innovation." Phil Broad, CEO of Leclanché e-Mobility SA, Chief Sales & Development Officer of Leclanché SA , added: "As we celebrate these milestones, we remain committed to our vision of providing cutting-edge energy storage solutions that not only meet industry standards but also contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future."

For more information, please visit Leclanché's official website, .



# # #







About Leclanché





Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company's Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).



Disclaimer



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.



Contacts



Media contacts:



Switzerland / Europe:



Thierry Meyer

T: +41 (0) 79

785 35 81

E-mail: ...





Germany:

Christoph Miller

T: +49 (0) 711 947 670

E-mail: ...



Investor contacts:

Pasquale Foglia / Pierre Blanc

T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00

E-mail: ...











End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Leclanché SA Av. des Sports 42 1400 Yverdon-les-Bains Switzerland Phone: +41 (24) 424 65-00 Fax: +41 (24) 424 65-20 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0110303119, CH0016271550 Valor: A1CUUB, 812950 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1803509



End of News EQS News Service