India Aims To Reduce Coal Imports Dependency By 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 22 (KNN)

Union Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi has stated that India's coal import for the power sector is projected to reduce to 2% by 2025, attributing the decrease to a substantial increase in domestic coal production. Joshi indicated that the total coal production for this year is poised to exceed one billion tonnes.

Launching the 9th round of commercial coal mine auction, the Minister emphasized the contribution of the coal sector to the nation's energy security and economic development, Joshi underscored India's commitment to sustainable coal mining practices, positioning the country as a global leader in emissions containment.

He also highlighted the allocation of INR 6000 crore as incentives for coal gasification and stated that coal Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have planted 100 million saplings in recent years to promote sustainable mining.

Within the framework of the 9th round of commercial coal mine auctions, a comprehensive offering includes 31 coal mines, encompassing 26 from the 9th round and 5 from the 2nd attempt of the 7th round. These mines are situated in states abundant in coal/lignite resources, such as Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

The efforts in commercial coal mining are expected to draw in fresh investments, leading to the creation of both direct and indirect employment opportunities. The revenue generated through these auctions will be allocated to coal-bearing state governments, providing a boost to states including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam.

The estimated annual revenue from the auctioned mines is approximately INR 33,343 crore, factoring in production at an aggregated Peak Rate Capacity level of 220.90 MTPA. Once fully operational, these mines are projected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for approximately three lakh individuals.

(KNN Bureau)