Delhivery Inaugurates Its Largest Trucking Terminal At Bhiwandi, Maharashtra

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 22 (KNN)

Logistics provider ﻿Delhivery﻿

Ltd has successfully launched its largest mega-gateway in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, built over 1,200,000 sq ft. of land area. The Bhiwandi trucking terminal integrates automated hub, sortation, returns, and freight operations with the capability to handle Delhivery's parcel and part-truckload freight volume simultaneously.

The newly operational automated gateway has 196 docking stations and is engineered to handle over 8,000 tonnes of freight. It facilitates the transit of 1,600 vehicles daily, with a vehicle passing through every 54 seconds.

The facility's cutting-edge automation system, developed and implemented by Falcon Autotech (a company invested in by Delhivery), incorporates 1.8 km of integrated double-deck cross-belt sorters along with over 5 km of material conveyance systems. This advanced system is equipped to efficiently process more than 32,000 shipments and 17,000 freight units per hour.

"Our expanded Bhiwandi gateway will enable us to increase capacity for Mumbai and the West Zone's large and SME freight shippers while maintaining world-class service reliability and efficiency," said Sahil Barua, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Delhivery.

(KNN Bureau)