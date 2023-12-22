Ministry Of Rural Development Partners With Jiomart To Help Shgs Onboard E-Commerce

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 22 (KNN)

The Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JioMart, a retail venture of Reliance, to onboard Self-Help Groups (SHGs) associated with the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), on Friday.

This strategic collaboration aims to empower rural artisans belonging to SHGs by providing them access to the broader market through JioMart's e-commerce platform.

Charanjit Singh, Additional Secretary of Rural Livelihoods at the Ministry of Rural Development, highlighted the significance of this alliance, emphasising that it enables SHGs to become sellers on JioMart.

The initiative, he added, aims to amplify the reach of MoRD's SARAS collection, making it accessible to a wider consumer base.

Singh underscored that through this partnership, SHGs will gain the opportunity to showcase and offer their curated products to customers across India through JioMart.

Singh also stressed on the mission's commitment to sustainable income growth for SHGs, viewing this collaboration as a crucial step in advancing their initiatives.

The partnership ensures that SHG sellers, once onboarded, receive benefits and guidance from JioMart to enhance their online business presence.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Rural Development, Swati Sharma, expressed the ministry's dedication to supporting livelihood opportunities for SHGs. The collaboration with JioMart is expected to contribute significantly to this endeavor.

Commenting on the association, Dr. Ravi Prakash Gandhi, President and Chief of Public Policy and Regulatory at Reliance Retail Limited, highlighted it as the first step toward more fruitful collaborations in the future.

He expressed a commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative and a shared goal to transform the digital retail ecosystem, empowering the growth and digitisation of millions of SHGs.

As part of the collaboration, JioMart will assist SHGs in setting up and navigating their accounts on the platform.

The platform will also actively participate in training sessions and workshops facilitated by MoRD to familiarise sellers with the portal.

Additionally, JioMart will provide post-launch training and support to ensure sustained growth and business stability for SHGs, offering them opportunities to participate in various marketing promotions on the platform.

This partnership aims to integrate SHGs into MoRD's SARAS collection brand on JioMart, showcasing a diverse range of handlooms and handicraft products, including traditional textiles, pantry items, home décor, and beauty products.

(KNN Bureau)