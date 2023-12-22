Signature Global Is Now Great Place To Work Certified

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Signature Global (India) Limited has been Great Place To Work® CertifiedTM in India from December 2023 to December 2024. This prestigious certification is a testament to Signature Global's unwavering commitment to cultivating an inclusive, positive, and dynamic workplace environment.



Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.





On this achievement Mr. Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India)

Ltd. said,“We are indeed elated and humbled to receive this certification, which serves as a testament to our strong foundational values and our unwavering commitment to providing the best treatment to our employees. This accolade underscores our commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture. I commend our dedicated team for their hard work and passion, making this recognition possible. This achievement is a testament to our collective efforts, and we thank the Great Place To Work® Institute for their rigorous evaluation. It inspires us to continue providing an exceptional workplace experience, setting higher standards for employee satisfaction. We celebrate this milestone and look forward to elevating our workplace culture even further.”





In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.





The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.





Signature Global, India's leading real estate development company is transforming the affordable and mid-housing segments through its focus on quality execution with an emphasis on value creation, reliability, and global standards. The company holds a market share of 19% in Delhi NCR in affordable and Mid-housing segment. The firm started its journey in Gurugram in 2014 and was founded by seasoned professionals with multiple decades of experience in the financial services sector.





Backed by marquee equity investors like HDFC and IFC, Signature Global practices high corporate governance within the organization. It has currently delivered over 6 million square feet and has ongoing projects in 17.3 million square feet area along with a robust forthcoming pipeline of 27.4 million square feet of saleable area. The total portfolio currently comprises 60 projects, with nearly 28,000 units sold and about 21 forthcoming projects.





Signature Global has been following a disciplined approach to land acquisition, with a lead-time from land acquisition to project launch of close to 18 months. All the projects are perfectly positioned in key locations in Delhi NCR and micro markets such as South of Gurugram (Sohna), Golf course extension road, Dwarka Expressway, Vaishali (Ghaziabad), and Karnal. In September 2023, the company was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India.